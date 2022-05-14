Midterm elections have a habit of collecting less than stellar results in term of voter turnout, but we hope this year, at least, residents make becoming involved in their democracy a priority.
This year’s election is of course Tuesday, May 17, and many probably already have cast their ballot in the local and state election.
Elections, especially off-year elections, tend to be regulated to a kind of weird purgatory where there is a sense they don’t matter as much as a year when American voters choose a president.
Yet, every election matters.
That’s because our system of government only functions as well an array of different mechanisms work in concert. One of those mechanisms is the press. There must be an active, free press that functions to hold elected leaders and others accountable. Another mechanism is interaction between voters and elected officials. Voters need to be able to talk and, at times, even debate with their elected representatives.
Voting and elections represent one of the key pillars of our democracy. When we, as a nation, do not exercise our right to vote we are short-changing democracy and sending a subtle message of indifference.
Democracy doesn’t function well inside a pool of indifference.
Granted, the May primary doesn’t have — at least on the surface — any flashpoint, controversial issues. Oregon’s primary is a closed one, which means voters must choose along party lines when they cast ballot. So, in a sense, choices may seem limited but they are in reality not so.
Every citizen of the nation, state and county carries a sacred obligation to cast a ballot. That privilege — and make no mistake, it is a privilege — isn’t some obscure, pie-in-the-sky type of concept. Our right to vote is the single key element to our democracy and a down payment on that right has been put down by millions of men and women of our armed forces over our 200-plus year history.
If you have yet to vote, dig out that ballot and spend a few moments going over the selections and then take the ballot to a drop-off box in your town. Oregon has made voting extremely easy, so don’t pass up a choice to participate in our system of government.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.