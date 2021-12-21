This week will mark the final countdown to Christmas, and while there is plenty to be worried about we hope residents of our great part of the state take the opportunity to reflect and enjoy their families and celebrate.
Just a quick glance at the news cycle shows we face — as a nation and therefore as individuals — a host of challenges.
Inflation is on the rise. A new variant of the COVID-19 virus is on the horizon, considered to be even more contagious than any other form of the infection.
These are just two simmering and worrying issues that face us all. Both are largely out of our control as individuals.
We also cannot forget all of those among us who will not be able to enjoy the type of Christmas many of us consider to be routine. Those who are homeless or struggling just to pay bills won’t be able to fully participate in one of the biggest and most significant holidays of the year.
We can’t ignore those who are struggling and must reaffirm our dedication to help them in the coming months. Christmas is a time that usually puts a spotlight on those who are less fortunate, but, as soon as the holiday passes, that light shifts.
This coming year we cannot allow that to happen and instead must continue to focus on helping those who need a hand up.
Yet, overall, of the challenges we face, there is the underlying aspect of our inherent resolve as a culture to overcome challenges. The people of Eastern Oregon are renowned for our ability to face and overcome challenges.
There is indeed much to be worried about, but as the Christmas holiday nears, we should remember that our region still is vibrant, still producing great people who do great things on a regular basis.
We remain a strong group, ready to take on problems and solve them. We don’t buckle under unfortunate circumstances but find ways to win.
Unemployment is down across the region. There are multiple organizations that are in place to help those who are less fortunate. The collective sense to volunteer and to help remains strong.
The future presents a host of obstacles, but this week, and especially on Christmas Day, we hope everyone remembers all that is good about our region. Christmas allows us to take a collective deep breath and to reflect. Let’s do that.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.