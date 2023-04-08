Sen. Ron Wyden made it clear during a town hall meeting recently that residents who have suffered from the contaminated water in Morrow County have a right to be frustrated, and we couldn’t agree more.
The issue of nitrate-contaminated wells and surface water in the area has been in the limelight for months now and while there has been some assistance from the state, not enough has been done.
Yet Wyden also made another excellent point in the meeting.
“There’s plenty of blame to go around,” he said.
He’s right.
There is.
An array of state agencies will have to be held accountable at some point, but whether that ever occurs is a question with no answer. Judging by the state’s track record — where more work is put into investigating officials who steal a few bottles of booze rather than multi-million-dollar taxpayer-funded projects that are money pits — there probably won’t be a very robust search to find those who should be responsible.
Yet Wyden also indicated while blame is certainly there for all to see, the task before us is to fix the problem.
He mentioned it would take all levels of government to fix the problem and we are hoping the state and federal officials and agencies can work together to solve the problem.
For the problem has been essentially ignored for far too long. In a nation such as ours for there to be a situation where drinking water is contaminated is a blistering indictment.
The sooner the problem can be tackled and then fixed the better for all of us. Even if a resident is not touched by this particular issue they should take heed and remember their neighbors are in the middle of a situation they never expected nor asked for.
We are hoping that not only Wyden, but also U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, can do a lot more to help resolve this challenge.
Both are powerful lawmakers who can and should lend a hand to ensure voters in affected areas have safe drinking water.
Wyden deserves credit for facing the issue head-on in the town halls. He could have easily delivered platitudes about the subject but instead answered questions in a forthright and productive way. That’s what we should expect from our federal lawmakers, whether they are Democratic or Republicans.
So, we all need to work together and get this situation fixed as soon as possible.
