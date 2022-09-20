The chutes and the gates are closed on the 112th Pendleton Round-Up and yet again it was a resounding success.
That success, though, came only through the tireless work of volunteers, supporters, sponsors, residents and the Round-Up Board of Directors.
Without all of those different groups working together, what is one of the biggest regional happenings would not be the success it is every year, and we want to tip our hat to all of them.
It is easy to forget, while sitting in the stands enjoying first-rate rodeo entertainment, that every event, every piece of the rodeo and all that surround it are possible only because there remains a strong group of people who are dedicated to seeing Round-Up be successful.
It is probably safe to say the planning for the next Round-Up occurs as soon as the current one ends, and that means countless people start to prepare.
The Round-Up is a key event for the local area. In terms of its economic impact, the Round-Up creates a maelstrom of activity. Everyone, in a sense, wins economically from the Round-Up. It also is an athletic competition and bash that draws people from across the country and the world, and it allows seemingly rural places such as Pendleton to show off what makes our culture and our landscape so special.
This year, more vendors than the past were on hand for the Round-Up, and that is a good indication the event remains a strong draw for many.
The future is never set, of course, but we must ensure this awesome affair remains as strong and vibrant every year.
That means we all must remember and celebrate those who give so much of their time and effort to make the Round-Up possible. It means we must all remain dedicated to the success of the Round-Up because it is truly one-on-a-kind.
The people who help with this great endeavor are legion, and while they can’t be listed individually we want to make sure they know and understand the community is thankful for their work.
Without them, the Round-Up wouldn’t what it is, and many of us would miss out on the world-class entertainment the event delivers on a regular basis.
Now, on to next year’s Round-Up.
