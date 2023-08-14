Few things so swiftly explain the disconnect between Oregonians and their legislators than the $90 million cost overrun of the Capitol renovation.
They didn’t bother to tell the public.
OPB’s reporting did. Thank you OPB.
The overrun wasn’t mentioned in committee or laid out for the public to be easy to find.
Yes, improvements at the Capitol are needed. That is not the issue.
Legislators need to be upfront about costs. Ninety million dollars is not nothing. Who should have said something?
Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, or House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, should have, if nobody else was going to. They are the two legislative leaders in their respective houses. Yes they had plenty on their plates this session.
No room to tell the public about $90 million in spending? That’s about equal to the Legislature’s commitment to improving reading literacy in the schools and we sure heard about that.
“Capital projects typically incur normal shifts in cost estimates, and so updates to the initial estimate were anticipated,” a spokesperson for Rayfield told OPB in an email. The Democrats that run the budget committee for the Legislature didn’t even bother to respond to OPB.
As for Republicans, well, they don’t control the Legislature. Democrats control the budget decisions.
We don’t think this was a partisan thing, though.
It would have probably been not much of a thing, if legislators had made the cost overrun clear in the first place.
Legislators and other state officials like to talk about how Oregon government is transparent. They don’t make transparency enough of a priority in budget decisions and remember, of course, the key negotiations between legislative leaders over the Senate walkout were held behind closed doors.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.