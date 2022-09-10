Economic development is one of those important cornerstones of any city or county and is especially crucial in places such as Eastern Oregon where prosperity is hit and miss.
Yet, elected leaders across the region need to start rethinking how they view economic development in terms of an overall philosophy and be careful to avoid conflicts of interest.
Often on the eastern side of the state, economic development — especially when it advertises a plethora of jobs — evolves into a kind of a blanket solution to a host of challenges. Sometimes it seems as if anyone with a bright idea can approach a county or municipality and wave the flag of jobs and they are instantly put on the fast track for their endeavor — whatever it may be — to gain approval.
That process often means significant tax breaks for a firm searching for a place to land. The tax breaks — in the form of enterprise zones — are part of the state’s economic development template.
There is nothing obviously wrong about such economic development strategies. At least not on the surface. Communities suffering economic woes need help, and landing a major company that pledges and then provides well-paying jobs is a triumph under any circumstances.
When a county or a municipality is wrapped inside an economic downturn, help of any kind if welcome and sought. That makes sense. We want our elected leaders doing what they can to bring jobs and industry into our area.
A vibrant economy is a sign that a particular area is on the upswing and the future is bright. Some places — such as Pendleton — can count on major events, such as the Pendleton Round-Up — to channel dollars into the local economy.
Other areas of Eastern Oregon are not so fortunate, and that means civic leaders in those communities must work hard to attract firms.
Yet, elected and appointed leaders also carry a sacred responsibility to ensure they do their homework when the economic development opportunity arrives. They must carefully ponder if there are conflicts of interest, weigh the long-term implications of a new company and consider, if there are tax breaks, whether those gifts ultimately help their region.
Those steps are difficult, especially when a company is making very attractive promises.
Elected leaders must make wise decisions and not fall victim to magical thinking when they consider such moves.
They must remember that while economic development is important, they must ensure it is completed in a methodical, wise way.
