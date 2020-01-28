As downtowns across Eastern Oregon age, a number of older buildings — some historic, some not — are in desperate need of repairs, upgrades or, in some extreme cases, demolition.
As a case in point, the city of Pendleton is currently grappling with what to do about a vacant and dilapidated building, the Edwards Apartments, at the corner of Southeast Dorion Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street near downtown.
This is not a new issue, as the building has been vacant for years and the property was deemed uninhabitable in 2011. City leaders are hearing from constituents demanding that something be done with the eyesore.
The apparent options before the Pendleton Development Commission, and ultimately the city council, are whether to 1.) buy the building and demolish it, 2.) buy the building and restore it, or 3.) restore the building under a partnership with the current owner.
Charles Denight, the associate director of the commission, offered a fourth option involving the city working with neighboring property owners to buy the property and do something with it.
But given that this property has sat derelict and deteriorated for more than a decade without any improvements, we are more inclined to agree with yet another option advocated by Chuck Wood, a former city councilor and commission chairman — use the existing laws to compel the property owner to do something about it.
This “tough love” option is often considered too draconian for small towns that wish to maintain friendly working relationships with local building owners and property developers. Nobody wants to be the bad guy. But in this case, we believe it is warranted and long overdue.
The building owner has expressed interest in selling the property back to the city for $50,000. He paid just $37,900 for the property in 2018. Although the owner may have had the best of intentions, no improvements have been made and the building only decays further. Frankly, it’s a black eye.
It would truly set a bad precedent for the city to allow the owner of any dilapidated, condemned building to profit from such a sales transaction. Owners assume both equity and liability when making real estate purchases, and as such, should be compelled to adhere to basic building codes.
This is why we believe Mr. Wood has the better argument. We further believe it sets a bad precedent if existing ordinances governing code violations are allowed to be ignored. Enforcement of current laws should send a loud and clear message to owners of delinquent buildings that it will not be tolerated.
We are not intending to pick on this particular owner here, but his building just happens to represent a prime example of urban decay and blight that none of us who take pride in our cities should allow.
And, to be clear, this is not just an issue for Pendleton. Virtually all cities and towns in Eastern Oregon have their share of problem properties. Rundown buildings across Umatilla County, often owned by out-of-state landlords who are unresponsive to attempts by local leaders to remediate, need to be sent a loud and clear message: Your vacant, run-down, and sometimes dangerous buildings will not be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.