A time-honored tradition that harkens back to a simpler time, a county fair typically serves as a demarcation line between the end of summer and the start of school. Sure, students around the area will not be hitting the books very soon, but the fair is sort of that milestone of the summer, a place in time that signals the last big local event until autumn.
This year, the Umatilla County Fair opens Tuesday at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center and if you get the chance, we urge you to stop by. That’s because there will be plenty of features for just about everyone of any age. A carnival will glisten the sky with bright neon shadows and will surely be a popular attraction — but there is much, much more to the fair.
From across the county, young people will converge as FFA members and area 4-H clubs show their steers, lambs, hogs and rabbits. The youth — and their parents and siblings — will devote the next five or six days preparing their animals, then setting up for final judging. These young people illustrate another one of those long-standing elements to a county fair — hard work inside the heat and dust to get their animals prepared.
Getting to those animals and the other events at the fair will be easier this year too, thanks to improvements to the accessway and a free shuttle service. The free shuttle service will run from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m from Hermiston City Hall to the fair.
There will also be a rodeo and other entertainment during the fair, plenty enough to satisfy just about anyone with an interest. A stop at the fair is also not just about the carnival or the animals. In a real way the fair represents the quintessential fabric of Americana. In a sense the Umatilla County Fair is a way to see the values — hard work and determination — we all cherish at work.
Besides all of that, though, going to the fair is just a good time. Fair food, meeting up with friends, enjoying the carnival and seeing a daughter or grandson show their prized steer are all part of the ambience of a local event that really has no peer.
Take a little time out this week. Brave the heat. And take a minute — or an hour — to visit the Umatilla County Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.