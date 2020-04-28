No one with a clear-eyed perspective wants the state to lift its COVID-19 virus restrictions too soon, but it is past time to start seriously considering a limited reopening in some counties in the eastern part of the state.
A key fact driving that sentiment is that in some places — such as Baker and Harney counties — there are no COVID-19 virus cases. In others, there are very few cases. The same, obviously, can’t be said of other places in Oregon where the virus is firmly entrenched and spreading. Those counties, just as obviously, are a long way away from lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
Businesses are suffering throughout Eastern Oregon because of the state’s restrictions, but most can see the wisdom of the clamp down. Yet, in places where the virus is nonexistent, there should be a quick, methodical and prudent lifting of state restrictions.
One key solution to the problem is more COVID-19 testing, and while the governor has previously conceded such a fix is necessary to move forward, the state apparently still does not have enough tests.
If correct, that is a troubling issue that goes to the very heart of the COVID-19 response in the state. In some ways it is a Catch-22. To reopen, we need more tests, but many tests are not available. So, we stay closed.
The good news is the governor said last week that she is aware some counties are disease-free. Beyond that, though, her stance remains one where the solution to the issue revolves around more testing.
If testing is at the crux of the matter, then why doesn’t the state have more tests available? If not, where can the state acquire more? Is there a plan in place — if enough testing kits are found — to distribute them throughout the state? What does that plan entail?
While personal protective equipment for first responders and hospitals has been — rightly — a high priority, if we cannot get the state open again without more tests, then shouldn’t that be the No. 1 priority of state officials?
Simply saying there are not enough isn’t a good enough answer. Our elected leaders may already be way ahead of us. There may already be intensive efforts to gather more tests. We hope so. Because for counties on the eastern side of the state, going much longer with businesses closed is going to evolve into an economic disaster.
