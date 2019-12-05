A plan by the Pendleton City Council to create three new revenue streams to boost street funding showed a certain degree of courage and foresight, but more voter input will be needed before anything can be set in stone.
The city voted unanimously to push a blueprint to have city staff create three tax and fee ordinances, including a 4-cent gas levy, a $2 hotel room fee tariff and a $3 boost to street utility fees.
If all three of the proposals are enacted, the city estimates it will collect more than $1 million per year for road maintenance. The city also plans to slash $110,000 in the general fund to get more money for street upgrades.
The council deserves credit for tackling what is a complicated problem, and one that isn’t going to go away. Pendleton’s streets need to be upgraded. And, as is usual in relativity small, rural towns, there isn’t a vast reservoir of money to do repairs.
The council, as elected representatives, have completed their work. They methodically studied different plans, debated and developed a solution.
Now it is up to voters to get involved. Democracy demands that both of its pillars — elected representatives and the people — do their jobs effectively. Voters now need to review the three plans, evaluate their effectiveness, and then give feedback to their elected leaders.
That feedback can’t be framed within the context of a shouting match or criticism but, instead, should be outlined by a reasonable discourse, a give-and-take of views and opinions.
If voters have questions — and they should — then their best course is to reach out to their elected leaders to find answers.
While some of the proposed taxes appear to weigh most heavily on out-of-town commerce, others may hit area residents in the pocketbook as well.
The council can’t make informed decisions without feedback from voters. They’ve done the hard work — developed a possible way forward — but now it is up to residents to help. There may even be residents who have better ideas about how to generate more revenue and, if so, their views should be listened to by the council.
In the future, there will surely be public meetings sponsored by the council about these issues. That is another avenue local residents can take to deliver comments.
Democracy will only be successful if everyone plays a role. Now is the time to step up if you are a resident and have a strong opinion about the council’s plans for new taxes and fees.
