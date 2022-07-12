It shouldn’t be a great leap — as the richest nation in the world — to expect clean drinking water.
Yet, in Morrow County — as a recent investigation by Salem’s Capital Chronicle news outlet showed — clean drinking water is a bridge too far.
We’ve remained relatively silent editorially on the matter because we expected — once the facts of this particular case were made public — a widespread federal and state response. So far as we can tell, that’s been lacking.
The crux of the matter is a simple one. As the Capital Chronicle showed in its investigative series, the Port of Morrow allowed more than 600 tons of excess nitrogen from its wastewater to be applied on farmland on top of the area’s already contaminated aquifer in the last decade. At the same time, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, did little to enforce penalties on the port when it violated its wastewater permit.
The state eventually laid down a $2.1 million fine on the port.
Recently, voters quizzed U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on the matter during a town hall session. Wyden referred to an idea where a group of local governments, businesses and residents could come together and tackle the issue. That type of plan has worked, to some extent, for Wyden before. His efforts to create a diverse group to help solve management issues of the Owyhee Canyonlands in the southeastern part of the state was a triumph of diplomacy.
However, the water issues in Morrow County are quite different than the land-use issues tied to the canyonlands.
Clean drinking water is what separates highly advanced, digital-age societies from the 19th century. To encounter a clean drinking water issue in the U.S., in Oregon, in this day and age should be nearly unthinkable. However, here we are.
Wyden and the rest of the state’s federal lawmaking delegation need to step in and prompt federal authorities to take on this issue. Clearly, the problem evolved out of the realm of a state or local response almost immediately. Once federal help is on the way and visible, then the state must review the entire case and start asking some very pointed questions to several state agencies, starting with the DEQ.
Finally, those who are in charge at the Port of Morrow need to stand up and publicly respond to what was an apparent decade-long plan to ignore state rules.
A clean drinking water issue should not be occurring in the U.S. early in the 21st century.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.