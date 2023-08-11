The testing period for Measure 110 is rapidly drawing to a close, and state lawmakers should be prepared to review the controversial mandate and make the necessary changes so it will work.
In October, 2022, we opined that while it may be too early to classify the innovative drug legalization law as a failure, time was running out.
That cushion of time is now nearly gone.
The measure recategorized penalties for illegal possession of some narcotics, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Possessions of narcotics was downgraded from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E violation that triggered a $100 fine or a completed health assessment. The health assessments are to be completed through addiction recovery centers and these evaluations must be completed within 45 days of the violation.
The intent of the measure was noble. Instead of filling up jails with people arrested for relatively minor illegal drug offenses, those same individuals could now have a clear pathway to get assistance with an addiction.
Yet that seemingly simple concept does not appear to be working.
Instead, drug overdose rates in Oregon continue to climb. The $100 fine system proved to be a failure. Calls to receive treatment, in lieu of the $100 fine, were small in the first 10 months of the program.
The state has shoveled more than $200 million in grants to the program and more cash will be coming. The key question, though, has the law had enough time to work?
It is a difficult question to determine for a variety of reasons but we are now two years into the new law and results — to be generous — seem mixed.
Yet was the old system of using criminal sentences for user-levels of illegal narcotics any more successful?
What needs to happen now is for the Legislature to create a small, nonpartisan board of lawmakers to review progress of Measure 110. The group should have a narrow deadline and be able to look at the issue from a value-free perception. The aim of the board should be to find out if Measure 110 is workable and, if not, develop methods to make it more effective.
Wishing and hoping for the Measure to work isn’t a method. Listening to those who are true believers in the measure isn’t going to work either. Voters need a nonbiased evaluation of the problem and how to solve it.
Time is running out on this experiment.
