There is no better example of unintended consequences than Oregon’s Ballot Measure 110, but despite its shortcomings, it is probably too early to classify the groundbreaking drug legalization law as a failure.
Yet make no mistake, time is running out on this ambitious law voters passed in 2020 that completely upended how enforcement of illegal narcotics is conducted in Oregon.
The measure reclassified penalties for illegal possession of some narcotics such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Possessions of the narcotics was downgraded from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E violation that triggered at $100 fine or a completed health assessment. The health assessments are to be conducted through addiction recovery centers and these reviews must be completed within 45 days of the violation.
The cash for all of this comes from marijuana sales in the state and planned savings from the decline in arrests and jail time for offenders.
The initial funds for programs under Measure 110 have, for the most part, been distributed to nonprofits and other organizations in the state. Yet the distribution of cash for services to beef up housing, needle exchanges and outreach and drug rehabilitation programs only began to flow in a significant way last month.
Meanwhile, law enforcement and voters across some parts of the state have pointed out the law seems to have really done nothing but create more homeless, more criminals and more illegal drug use with little or no penalties of consequence.
Two of the gubernatorial candidates — Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson — vowed to repeal the law if elected. Tina Kotek, the Democrat nominee, on the other hand, urged more oversight for the program.
Measure 110 has a lot of problems. The rollout for funding was bungled by the state, delaying a golden stretch of time that could have been used to get the program running smoothly. On the other end of the spectrum, police are hamstrung regarding enforcing illegal narcotics. The Class E violation is tantamount to a traffic ticket. To make matters worse, lawmakers passed legislation last year that there would be no sanctions for failing to show up for court after a drug possession violation.
And yet, the measure’s goals — to revamp how the state deals with drug addiction and illegal narcotics — is a noble one. The law needs more time before we can simply call it a failure.
However, if it does indeed fail, lawmakers must act swiftly and repeal it.
