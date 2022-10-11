There is no better example of unintended consequences than Oregon’s Ballot Measure 110, but despite its shortcomings, it is probably too early to classify the groundbreaking drug legalization law as a failure.

Yet make no mistake, time is running out on this ambitious law voters passed in 2020 that completely upended how enforcement of illegal narcotics is conducted in Oregon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.