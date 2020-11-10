Four days after the polls closed on election night, Americans learned who their next president would be, capping a contentious political campaign that seemed to illustrate, at once, the great attributes of this nation and its shortcomings.
There is still a great deal of angst among supporters of President Trump, while there is a visible display of triumph from those who believe in president-elect Joe Biden.
No one can fault the peaceful sentiments of the supporters of either man, but the election is over and, unless some dramatic event occurs, Joe Biden is our next president.
That means it is time for all of us to move on. Some of us might not like the result of the election. That’s fair. And understandable. But the nation faces far too many challenges now for our attention to be diverted by what has become — in many ways — a chaotic political sitcom that, while interesting and entertaining, isn’t getting us from point A to point B.
President Trump’s wide-ranging proclamations and statements, and outright lies about the election results are interesting but do nothing to propel us forward into a future that is rich in problems.
We have a pandemic that is raging through the nation. The response to it, from a federal government level, has been lackluster at best. The nation was clearly totally unprepared for the COVID-19 epidemic, even though experts had warned for more than 20 years we were due for just such a crisis. Nobody listened.
We appear to be a nation that is at war with itself and bent on spewing rage across city streets. This circumstance is alarming not only for those who care deeply about our nation, but troubling for our democracy.
Life is all about choices, and the American people face a choice now. We can continue to fight and embrace false rhetoric, or we can decide that, perhaps, we face a crisis with COVID-19 and with our nation’s most vulnerable and do something about it.
That means working together — and so far we haven’t done a very good job of that. We’ve done a lot of work to downgrade opponents and help the spread of political venom, but we haven’t really tackled the challenges that remain.
Now is the time for us to band together, move forward and meet the challenges that linger on the horizon. There is no time for distractions.
Working together, our great nation is unstoppable. Now is the time to move forward to get our nation back on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.