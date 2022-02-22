The mask mandate sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic for K-12 schools is set to expire at the end of March, marking a turning point of sorts. But while lifting the restriction will be welcome, the world, and the nation probably will not see the end of the infection for a long time.
Yet there is no doubt with cases from the latest omicron variant surge declining, a slight amount of breathing space now is evident regarding the pandemic.
Now is the time for state elected leaders and health officials to examine how the pandemic was handled and how to respond the next time there is such a malady or another surge.
Let’s face it, since the pandemic began the state and the nation has been in a reactive mode. The COVID-19 virus has dictated how elected and appointed leaders responded. The restrictions developed at the state level have been on and off and while there seemed to be an overall plan it was often marred by conflicting information.
What needs to happen now is a full-fledged after-action review with public involvement at the state level. A process where all the decisions that were made to face the pandemic are evaluated. That includes an in-depth review of the effectiveness of the various COVID-19 restrictions that were enacted and whether they proved to wise.
The review — perhaps completed by a bipartisan Oregon House or Senate committee — could collect as much information as possible in an even-handed way to answer any lingering questions about the impact of the pandemic.
This committee should not conduct a witch hunt to find fault but a methodical, precise exercise. More importantly, such a committee can develop best practices that can and should be used the next time the state faces such a horrific challenge as the pandemic.
Because the future isn’t going to wait, and we will face another pandemic in the future. We need, as a state, to have a good understanding of what worked and what did not so the next time such a crisis appears on our shores we can face it with the know-how developed from hard-earned experience.
Such a task won’t be easy, and it would surely create some controversy just because of the political age we live in now, but it is absolutely necessary for the future. The state faced some difficult challenges during the pandemic, and we must learn from them and apply them the next time.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.