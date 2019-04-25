A tip of the hat to Blue Mountain Community College for recognizing the value of a great instructor and being willing to invest financially in keeping him at the school.
Chandra Kunapareddy, a chemistry professor from India, has been at the school on a short-term visa since 2017. When he came, both he and the school agreed he would teach until his visa expired in 2020.
But after two years, Kunapareddy decided this is where he wants to be long term.
He approached the school asking for help to obtain a green card.
It’s an investment of about $25,000 from both the school and the professor, and it’s not the kind of money either have laying around.
By all accounts Kunapareddy is an outstanding instructor, with rave reviews from students, faculty and administration.
His story is compelling, and teaches more than just compounds and reactions. He grew up in rural India and is the first of his family to advance past middle school. Through education he has moved to the United States, earned a degree from Texas Tech and is now using his expertise to prepare BMCC students for careers in science. They could also learn a little something about the power of persistence and the value of education.
The BMCC Board of Directors this week agreed to put down the money, even in lean times, to help Kunapareddy continue his American dream. We’re pulling for him.
A kick in the pants to House Bill 2408, which would hurt development in Eastern Oregon.
It’s certainly not a high profile bill in this session full of bold economic proposals, but it’s another example of a well-intended idea having serious consequences outside of Salem.
Cities like Umatilla and Hermiston have made great use of enterprise zones to attract big businesses to expand in the area. The program allows municipalities to offer several years of tax breaks in exchange for set payments.
HB 2408 would add the stipulation that enterprise zone developments would have to pay prevailing construction wages.
One of the advantages of developing in Eastern Oregon is the reduced cost of a workforce. An artificial minimum for that wage would hurt the incentive and give developers good reason to look outside the area — in Washington and Idaho — for a more conducive place to do business.
We’re all for giving local cities and counties the most effective tools for growing the economy.
A tip of the hat to the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame on its 50th anniversary.
The rodeo and night show have been the heart of Pendleton for a century. They set the tone for the ever-growing tourism industry in Pendleton and their histories are intertwined with the city and region.
It’s all thanks to a committed volunteer board and staff who bring that history to life.
If you haven’t checked it out, now is the perfect time. Admission is free for the year at the museum on the corner of Southwest Court Avenue and 12th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.