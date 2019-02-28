A tip of the hat to the Blue Mountain Heart to Heart needle exchange program that set up shop in Pendleton last weekend.
The tactic of giving out clean syringes to known drug abusers is misunderstood by some as an endorsement of the practice. In reality, it’s a proven method to reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis C, which are both deadly and costly.
The service also encourages proper disposal of needles through exchange, leading to fewer left in public places endangering children, animals and others.
And most encouragingly, people who use the service are five times more likely to enter treatment, according to the program’s executive director Everett Maroon.
We hope the service, which is open the first and third Saturday of each month at the Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, 322 S.W. Third St., will provide healthier living for drug addicts, and hopefully even a path to recovery.
A kick in the pants to the rent-control bill signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kate Brown as an attempt to solve a real but isolated problem with a broad and unrealistic set of rules.
The feel-good legislation surely has the appearance of a win to the Democratic super-majority in Salem, who are now keeping those greedy landlords from hiking rent prices and throwing poor evicted tenants into the snow.
But in reality it’s based more in feelings than fact, as it’s been untested anywhere else at this magnitude. Oregon, as we often remind the legislators in the state Capitol, is a large and diverse state, and it’s hard to make one set of rules apply everywhere.
Our housing needs in Umatilla and Morrow counties are far different than those in Portland.
Prohibiting no-cause evictions is a particularly concerning piece of the legislation, as it gives blanket protection to unruly tenants. We’re in favor of a balanced relationship between leaser and leasee, and this tips the scale too far.
The provision that new apartments are not restricted from bigger rent increases is a helpful caveat. But even as Brown signed the bill today, she said this is the first of many efforts needed to protect renters.
What we really need is more private investment in affordable apartment complexes, and this legislation has the potential of scaring those developers away from Oregon.
A tip of the hat to the warming stations in Hermiston and Pendleton, and especially the volunteers who keep their doors open.
The winter has hit late and hard, leaving vulnerable people in harm’s way into early March. The stations were initially supposed to close by the end of February, but thanks to a committed group of volunteers they will remain open as temperatures stay in the teens and the snow stays piled knee-high around town.
Some of these people set their alarms for the middle of the night, climb out of their warm beds and head into the cold so that local homeless people have a sheltered place to sleep. It’s a necessary service that surely saves lives in a winter like this.
