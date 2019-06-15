A tip of the hat to the individuals representing the state’s logging industry who convened at the Capitol last week to protest two climate bills — House Bill 2007 and HB 2020 — now under consideration by Oregon lawmakers.
HB 2007 would compel trucks and other equipment in three Oregon counties to be switched out or modernized to reduce carbon emissions. HB 2020 is designed to cut the state’s carbon dioxide emissions. Both bills are contentious and at least one — HB 2020 — will get the green light from lawmakers.
Timber industry workers and representatives appeared at the capitol riding a convoy of logging trucks to express their displeasure. While impressive, the demonstration was peaceful and ordered. The people who participated in the civic-action session exercised their fundamental right under the Constitution to peaceably assembly and air their grievances. Instead of shouts and rock throwing these individuals met and made their intention clear without violence.
That is a solid, common-sense way to exercise their fundamental rights. It’s too bad common sense is not evident in either of the two climate bills.
A tip of the hat to Judge William D. Johnson for his distinguished career on the Umatilla Tribal Court. He was the first CTUIR member to graduate from law school and pass the Oregon Bar, and has been chief judge since 1988, now serving his fourth and final term.
Johnson was also instrumental in getting the Violence Against Women Act authorized on the reservation, which gives tribes jurisdiction over non-Indian perpetrators of domestic violence against Indian women on tribal land.
A tip of the hat to Lamb Weston and the firm’s new investment in Hermiston. The 300,000-square-foot processing plant not only helps the company but is a sizeable economic development investment, adding 150 full-time jobs. Those new worker slots will also pay well, symbolizing how much Lamb Weston believes in the Hermiston — and greater Columbia Basin — economy.
A kick in the pants to the state of Oregon and its beleaguered foster care system. While consultants are now working to create change, the truth is the system has been haunted with persistent problems for years. Plagued by abuse and operating with sparse public surveillance, the foster care system has become a cautionary tale when it should be one of the most valued aspects of our state.
A tip of the hat to the new — and long-awaited — Wallowa Band Nez Perce Visitors Interpretive Center in Wallowa. The center opened May 25, and it is filled with artifacts and showcases the rich history of the Wallowa Band of the Nez Perce. The new facility is an excellent way to recognize and celebrate a key piece of our shared Northeast Oregon culture. Kudos to those who pushed for the center’s creation.
