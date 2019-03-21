A tip of the hat to Pendleton’s Rhythmic Mode dance team on its ninth state championship.
This year’s performance again combined athletic prowess, technical mastery, creative choreography and dramatic flair. And stilts.
To top it all off, there was no safety net. The team, which performed at the end of the night on Friday, got one shot at its routine. It was nearly flawless, and a short time later it was named the champion.
Pendleton is highly supportive of its dance team, and each year the dance team does the city proud. Here’s to another streak of success for the program.
A kick in the pants to the U.S Forest Service for its failure to complete a Blue Mountain Forest Plan Revision, or apparently even come close.
The plan is already a full generation behind schedule — the last one was completed in 1990 and is supposed to be updated every 10-15 years.
A draft of the plans was released in 2014 to noteworthy scrutiny, but a half decade of work, meetings, objections and revisions wasn’t enough time to find an acceptable compromise.
We won’t speak for the plan itself — it’s a nuanced and complicated document that covers the gamut of issues from grazing to logging to roads to recreation. There’s no wonder it would draw criticism from everyone with a vested interest in our forests — and that’s everyone.
But Glenn Casamassa, the new northwest regional forester who took the job in August 2018, should have been able to inherit a plan ready for implementation. Instead, it’s back to the drawing board.
It’s going to take a whole lot of work to rebuild trust with the people who have spent the last 15 years of their lives working on this plan, and we hope to see better leadership the next time around.
While we’re on the topic of the forests, a kick in the pants to Oregon House Bill 2656, which could lock up more than 1 million acres of Oregon forestland by banning timber harvests, road-building and the use of pesticides and fertilizers in any forest watersheds that provide drinking water to cities and towns.
State and federal timber regulations already protect water quality, yet this bill could virtually shut the industry down in some areas of the state.
Under the bill, any activities would have to be approved by the state Board of Forestry. Because the plans would be made public ahead of time, one might also assume that environmental groups would insert themselves into the issue the same way they have in other timber management issues. In other words, the lawsuits would start flying.
It should be noted that municipal utilities are required to constantly monitor their water quality. If there was a problem, it would be found immediately.
Well-managed forests have long been a large part of Oregon’s history — and its future, if the legislature and environmentalists don’t shut it down. The timber industry is in every sense the epitome of a renewable resource. Even those who don’t like logging probably live in houses built using lumber from Oregon’s forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.