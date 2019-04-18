A tip of the hat to the volunteers who jumped into action over the past week in Pendleton to protect against the rising waters.
There’s not a lot you can do once flooding begins, and Umatilla County wasn’t alone in dealing with severe weather in the past week. Hail, high water and tornados ripped across the southern U.S., with more violent weather in the forecast. We’re fortunate that flooding isn’t a seasonal occurrence here in Eastern Oregon.
But the terribly perfect combination of snowmelt and rain did take its toll, and citizens from Ukiah to Umatilla joined the effort to attempt to keep the worst of the damage at bay.
In Pendleton, a volunteer force filled and placed some 60,000 sandbags. Neighbors helped move equipment and evacuate buildings, trying to divert water where possible.
It’s never a surprise to see the outpouring of support when there’s a need, but it’s always encouraging. Whether it’s fundraising, giving time or putting in hard physical labor, the people of Eastern Oregon are willing and able.
Now the water is receding and the damage is being assessed. It’s going to be an expensive cleanup, and one the state should help cover.
We’re also interested to know how much of the damage could have been avoided. Many in the crowd at Wednesday night’s public meeting, many of whom were out helping on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and into this week, were critical of the Bureau of Reclamation’s role in the flooding and response. The office is in charge of McKay Reservoir, which was filled to the max and dumping water as the river flooded below.
It’s too early to point fingers, but the disaster is a good time to take stock of the protocols and systems in place and figure out if they need to be revised.
In the meantime, we’re thankful that no one was seriously hurt, and that we can count on our neighbors when nature strikes.
A tip of the hat to Al Plute, a private developer who has taken it upon himself to bring second-story housing to downtown Pendleton.
It’s not simply out of the goodness of his heart — he’s a savvy businessman with an eye on the bottom line.
But he’s also fulfilling the goal of the Pendleton Downtown Commission of adding dozens of new units in place of unused spaces downtown.
Housing development in Pendleton requires a multi-faceted approach, with a combination of new and refurbished homes, apartments, duplexes and single apartments.
That’s because Pendleton needs to attract a wide range of people — from large families to single adults, filling blue collar and white collar jobs.
Plute’s latest target is the Odd Fellows Temple on Dorion, which hasn’t been occupied in a generation. It looks about like the St. George and Brown Building did a decade ago, before Plute turned them into desirable housing.
Like others, Plute has shown vision and proved that there’s a market for the kinds of housing he’s offering, and we’re glad he’s taking the lead.
