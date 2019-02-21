A tip of the hat to the hat tippers — local chambers of commerce — that put on annual award banquets to highlight the best of their communities.
These annual events are a perfect showcase for the uniqueness of each town, and offer not just a who’s who of the current citizenry, but a history lesson of the people who have guided the community over the years.
At Wednesday’s dinner in Hermiston, for instance, the audience was introduced to an outstanding alumnus who returned to the area to put criminals behind bars, an energetic accountant who has been a mentor to teenagers, and a restaurateur who has been front-and-center at many community auctions, but does much of his selfless work behind the scenes. And that was just three of a dozen or so people recognized.
We’re glad to extend our hat tip to all the winners, and are pleased that the tradition carries on.
A tip of the hat to George Gillette and other referees like him who don the stripes and whistle (or equivalent gear, depending on the season) and make youth sports possible.
Gillette, from Milton-Freewater, was honored before the Blue Mountain Conference basketball game on Saturday in Pendleton for 50 years as a referee.
Officiating isn’t for everyone. It takes an encyclopedic knowledge of the rules of a given sport, athleticism, attention to detail and an extra layer or two of skin.
But without people like Gillette, young athletes wouldn’t be able to compete.
We may joke about the ump needing a pair of glasses, or gripe about all the calls going the wrong way, but we realize it’s a difficult job and are glad some are willing to take it on.
We’d also urge the local sports fan community to remember that, as much as you may love getting into the game, the officials, coaches and players are all people. Good sportsmanship makes an athletic event enjoyable for everyone involved.
A tip of the hat to the proposal to add a cellphone surcharge to pay for expanded internet projects in rural Oregon.
The fee — between $4 to $8 a year for the average phone user — is expected to raise $10 million a year to expand internet access to places where it’s nonexistent.
As we were reminded earlier this week when a fiber line was severed, access to the internet has become a crucial part of our daily lives.
And it’s more than just checking Facebook and streaming “Friends” reruns. Access to fixed broadband enhances education, health care and business It allows remote places to compete for new development.
We’re pleased that this Legislature is addressing the shortcomings in our statewide network, and hope they’re able to bridge the digital divide.
