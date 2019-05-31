A tip of the hat to the various agencies and businesses in Umatilla County working to lessen the impacts of layoffs and business closures in the area.
In response to the Union Pacific Railroad furlough, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, city of Hermiston, the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon and the Oregon Employment Department are joining forces to host a job fair at the Hermiston Community Center on June 10.
In addition, Portland General Electric is working the lessen the impact of upcoming mass layoffs at the Boardman Coal Plant by offering employees free classes at Blue Mountain Community College.
PGE spokesman Steven Corson said the company’s $30,000 donation to BMCC to establish the program was one of the ways PGE was avoiding leaving its employees high and dry.
“We don’t want to be that company,” he said.
PGE announced its intention to cease coal-based energy production at the plant back in 2010, but they recently started talking with the more than 70 employees who work in Boardman about their post-coal plant options as the deadline loomed.
Casey White-Zollman, BMCC’s vice president of public relations, said she and BMCC Foundation Executive Director Margaret Gianotti visited the Boardman facility a few months ago and were impressed by PGE’s plan.
“This is a pretty amazing thing they’re doing,” she said.
A tip of the hat to the congregation of Pendleton's First United Methodist Church who are in the process of selling their 113-year-old stone church on Southeast Second Street but are handling the difficult process with grace.
A couple of years ago, the church went on the market for $410,000. A buyer is in the process of finalizing the sale, so the band of believers is looking for a new home.
The stately house of worship has become a money pit that members just can’t afford any longer. Inside the sanctuary’s south wall lurks extensive water damage that requires something in the neighborhood of $100,000 to repair. Other challenges include asbestos, cracking and peeling, crumbling mortar and deferred maintenance throughout the building.
A Portland real estate investment company named Calibrated Valuation LLC has put down escrow money, said head trustee John Taylor. He expects the sale to close in the next week. Time will tell whether the church will be renovated or razed.
