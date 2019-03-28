A tip of the hat to the Hermiston dance team, winners of the school’s first Washington state title.
We knew it wouldn’t take the Bulldogs long to reach the upper echelon of athletics and activities north of the border, but to bring home hardware in its first campaign is remarkable. The 3A squad had to earn its trip to the state competition in Yakima by qualifying at districts.
Much of the team had been working since June to prepare for the event, but in order to compete in the show division they added three more dancers in the fall. The end product was a stunning performance of a fairy tale come to life.
The hard work paid off.
A tip of the hat to U.S. Rep. Greg Walden for sticking to his principles and voting to overturn President Donald Trump’s veto of the border wall funding prevention bill.
In the end, the vote didn’t make a difference. Only 14 Republicans in the House voted with Democrats to prevent Trump from funneling money from unnamed military projects and other places to add billions of dollars to southern border wall construction. With lack of a supermajority, the block failed and the decision will now go to the courts.
Walden showed what we all say we want in our representatives — resolve and independence. Casting his vote to protect Congressional authority rather than acquiescing to the new norm of party before country was the right move.
