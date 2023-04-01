Town halls are an important cornerstone of democracy.
That’s why the recent news that U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is holding such meetings in April in Morrow and Umatilla counties is a good sign the Oregon federal lawmaker is continuing his tradition of interacting with the public on a regular basis.
The Morrow County town hall starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Sage Center, Boardman. The Umatilla County session starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Nixyaawii Community School, Pendleton.
The in-person meetings are a far cry from the digital sessions the senator was forced to hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is no doubt such meetings are crucial to enrich the sacred, democratic covenant between voters and their elected representatives.
Yet the senator and voters should expect that these town halls carry substance and as many residents as possible can attend.
That’s because the link between those who are elected and voters must be bolstered on a regular basis. Voters should expect to get as much information about key subjects facing the state and nation at such sessions. Our elected leaders should expect and count on thoughtful questions about issues they see as critical for our area.
Access is key, and while the session in Morrow County is a fitting time, the April 3 meeting is early in the morning on a work day.
That time schedule in and of itself immediately creates a challenge for voters who want to be involved but have jobs or other responsibilities.
Voters shouldn’t have to choose between attending work or listening to their elected representative. Any and all obstacles should be removed that could potentially impact interaction between an elected leader and voters.
Admittedly it is a minor quibble. Wyden has an established record of going out of his way to listen to voters and to addressing their concerns. His work in Congress has, for the most part, benefited the state and its counties for more than a decade.
While as a Democrat he most likely does not have a lot of political support in conservative Eastern Oregon, Wyden has never shied away from visiting our great section of the state.
Still, the goal of all town halls is to give voters access. Access to ask questions, access to hear answers. That means taking a hard look at scheduling to ensure every resident has an opportunity to speak to their senator.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.