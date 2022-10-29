The Umatilla County commissioners made an excellent decision recently when the local lawmakers voted to approve distributing two $100,000 grants to fuel two separate youth sports projects.
Commissioners OK’d the payout — from American Rescue Plan Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for Facilities — earlier this month. One grant will be used to help purchase property for the Round-Up Development Corporations planned sports complex in Pendleton. The other $100,000 grant will be used by the nonprofit Made to Thrive for a sports complex at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
Both plans include the creation of lighted fields for youth softball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse and football.
To some extent the decision by the commissioners was an obvious one. Anytime lawmakers can find a way to enhance the livability of a city it is a good thing. Often that can be a pretty difficult challenge because rural city and county budgets are typically tight. When there is not a lot of money to go around key priorities — such as public safety — deserve to be a top choice in terms of funding.
Yet, the federal relief funds provide counties and cities across the state and nation a splendid one-time opportunity to make solid investments in the future.
Sports fields will furnish our youth with an array of opportunities for fun and to savor friendly competition. Such new or upgraded fields and facilities also send a subtle message that a city or town is vibrant and focused on the future.
There are, no doubt, a host of other projects the commissioners could have chosen to fund. Let’s face it, the number of financial needs in any community — and especially town in rural Eastern Oregon — are plentiful.
What this funding allocation does is send the message that the commissioners want to invest in the future. A new sports complex will be a facility that will continue to give back to the community in an array of different ways into the future.
The one-time relief funding package delivered by the federal government to cities and towns is a golden opportunity and the commissioners clearly understood — at least on this decision — what was best for the community as a whole.
New, modern sport facilities for our youth are not only a key investment but a great way to provide recreational opportunities.
On this one the commissioners got it right and made an excellent decision.
