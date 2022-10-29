The Umatilla County commissioners made an excellent decision recently when the local lawmakers voted to approve distributing two $100,000 grants to fuel two separate youth sports projects.

Commissioners OK’d the payout — from American Rescue Plan Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for Facilities — earlier this month. One grant will be used to help purchase property for the Round-Up Development Corporations planned sports complex in Pendleton. The other $100,000 grant will be used by the nonprofit Made to Thrive for a sports complex at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.

