Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock made an interesting comment recently in a story in this newspaper regarding one of his upcoming goals for the new year.
Murdock, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty and Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer serve on the board of directors of the Association of Oregon Counties — Doherty as president, Murdock as second vice president and Shafer as an alternate district chair — roles that will put the local lawmakers on the radar for state leaders.
Murdock mentioned the urban-rural divide in the state and admitted it was an often “uphill battle making sure our thoughts and interests are represented on this side of the state.”
Murdock’s comments are important, not because they shed light on a new phenomenon — they don’t — but because he clearly understands one of the biggest challenges the eastern part of the state faces on an ongoing basis.
The reasons for the “divide” are legion and complicated enough that to address them on this page and in this space would be difficult. Yet the “divide” exists and often hampers the eastern part of the state. There is a good argument to be made that the divide is really one firmly entrenched in our different cultures. Portions of Oregon are liberal and skew Democrat, while most all Eastern Oregon exudes a specific conservative Republican ideology.
Murdock said, “We need to be much more aggressive in pursing the agenda and interest of the region,” and we couldn’t agree with him more. The key, as it is always in a republic, will be to find common ground among groups with different agendas and political ideals.
Simply stating there is a problem doesn’t mean the problem will be solved. Area lawmakers must be, first and foremost, expert negotiators. That’s because Democrats in both the Oregon House of Representatives and the Oregon Senate outnumber Republicans. Which in turn means that, unless compromise over common goals are discovered, the voice of Eastern Oregon will not be heard.
Thankfully, Murdock seems to get it. He classifies himself as a “bridge-builder” and that is good news. Our lawmakers do need to be more aggressive in pushing for Eastern Oregon’s interests, but not by shouting. Instead, careful, reasoned negotiations over hot-button issues is the best path forward.
Arguing over political dogma for a politician is all well and good when searching for headlines or a higher profile, but it doesn’t get the kind of attention Eastern Oregon needs. Politicians that understand the region’s unique challenges and the stakes involved and who utilize a civil discourse get things done.
