Life lessons for many are hard to come by, but for Pendleton’s William Wehrli, dispelling misconceptions about autism and helping others may be his calling.
Recently, Wehrli, who has autism, made a video for social media star, Laura Clery, and put it on TikTok, the social networking service.
Clery, whose son is autistic, is an actress and comedian and Wehrli’s message was a simple one. Wehrli’s theme is an autism diagnosis shouldn’t be the end of the world for parents or loved ones. Doctors said Wehrli predicted he would never be independent or graduate. Yet, he has a master’s degree, owns a home, pays rent, cook, cleans and works many jobs.
The video went viral. And Clery responded. Clery shot a video of her and her husband reacting to Wehrli’s video where they smiled and held their hands over their hearts. Thousands of people commented as well.
Wehrli was also inundated with messages. Many of those messages expressed similar views regarding how doctors said their child would never succeed. Seeing Wehrli’s video gave them hope.
He received so many messages he was eventually overwhelmed.
It is fitting that Wehrli, who is an autism advocate and helps parents navigate the challenges that come with the condition, was able to get his message out and onto such a popular platform as TicTok.
That’s because his message is one that needs to be heard by many and because his overall theme — never give up hope — should be disseminated as far as possible.
Living with a condition such as autism can be and surely is a challenge. And it can be especially discouraging when a subject-matter expert, such as a physician, outlines a particularly onerous future for a loved one living autism.
That’s why Wehrli’s message is so important. His life, his accomplishments stand in stark contrast to the opinions of “experts” and signify that the human will can never be discounted. The doctors in Wehrli’s case were certain his life would be one without education or valid accomplishments. They were wrong.
Wehril and his parent could have given up hope but, instead, they found a way to win. Wehril’s message should not be allowed to fade away. We need such stories, such tales of overcoming adversity, now more than ever.
Wehrli’s actions and his life are a testament to never giving up and trying to always be the best you can be.
