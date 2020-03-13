For those of us keeping up with current events, there has been a whirlwind of dramatic developments over the last few days as governments at every level, national sports leagues, state and local officials have begun canceling events and gatherings out of fear of spreading COVID-19, or coronavirus.
According to World Health Organization, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside of China increased 13 fold in the last two weeks. As of Wednesday, there were more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people had died from the disease with thousands more who have been hospitalized. The numbers have only grown since and now those infected include famous actor Tom Hanks and his wife.
The proverbial dominos began toppling in the U.S. Wednesday night after an NBA player was confirmed to have contracted the virus. The game that he was scheduled to play in was summarily canceled before tipoff, leading to what seemed like a chain reaction. The league promptly suspended its season until further notice. In short order, universities, athletic conferences and the NCAA itself began canceling games and tournaments that already begun. The NHL has followed suit and there was word Thursday morning that the MLB would also suspend operations.
In a speech to the nation, President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel to the U.S. from Europe. The administration and Congress are both weighing additional responses. On Thursday morning, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown banned large gatherings in the state. Major universities shifted to remote classes for 80,000 students and local schools were urged to cancel events. Now, several planned local gatherings are also being canceled and the newspaper is compiling a list. Even prep sports and outside school activities are being impacted.
It’s a lot to take in. Is it an overreaction? Maybe. No one, not even the bravest of keyboard warriors on social media, can say with any certainty. Officials appear to be acting with an abundance of caution and a desire to do the right thing. This is clearly uncharted territory. And although some national media outlets may have sensationalized developments, many others are merely reporting the facts and doing their level best to provide the best possible information. Count us in. While we can all shake our heads and have a good laugh about panic buying of toilet paper, there is plenty of sobering news. The World Health Organization declared a“global pandemic” on Wednesday.
That’s not a “hoax” or a partisan political conspiracy. It’s real. In Oregon, state health officials on Wednesday announced that six more people had tested positive for COVID-19, including two residents at a veterans’ nursing home in Lebanon. As of midweek, Oregon had recorded a total of 21 presumptive (meaning they tested positive in a state lab but haven’t been confirmed by the CDC) and confirmed cases. That number will have likely increased as this editorial was being penned — state health officials warned on Thursday morning that Oregon’s true number was likely somewhere between 150 and 200 cases.
Closer to home, Umatilla County’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, then a second presumptive case was identified. We take solace in the words of Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara, “For most people’s day-to-day life, the risk is still low.” Indeed, it is for the benefit of protecting the most vulnerable among us — the elderly and those already suffering from underlying health conditions — that these precautions are being taken.
The disease has proven to be particularly deadly for this segment of society, in fact, many times more lethal than, say, influenza. Cancellation of events, restrictions on nursing home visits and other “social distancing” methods not only prevent some people from getting the virus altogether, it also helps “flatten the curve” of the pandemic, keeping serious cases spread out over time. Health officials have stressed that when viruses are left unchecked, the number of serious cases spikes rapidly, overwhelming a country’s ventilators, intensive care unit beds and other resources needed to keep critically ill patients alive. The more slowly numbers build, the more time medical providers have to prepare.
Unfortunately, this particular coronavirus strain may just be getting started. It has only spread in the human population since December 2019. According to health officials, many of us may become infected and suffer only moderate or mild symptoms, or exhibit no symptoms at all. But for others, it may be a death sentence. We wish it were not so, but here we are. The EO will continue to provide readers with the most accurate and up-to-date information possible so that they can make informed decisions about their own behaviors and potential risks involved.
Ultimately, we are all responsible for our own health and well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.