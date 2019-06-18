In a perfect world children would not go hungry.
We don’t live in one of those, so that’s why local free lunch programs — becoming, thankfully, a summer feature — are so important.
Free lunch programs — sponsored by entities such as the Hermiston Recreation Department or the Umatilla-Morrow Head Start — fill a vital need even as the local economy seems stabilized. Child poverty is down — from 26.3 percent in 2017 to 19.1 percent in 2018 — but the decline is hardly a case for rejoicing. A 19 percent child poverty rate is still dismal and troubling. How to solve it, though, is the difficult question. To answer the child poverty rate requires the kind of thinking-outside-the-box behavior that isn’t always readily available. It isn’t just a Umatilla County problem, either. Other counties in Eastern Oregon — Malheur County comes to mind — also face a lingering problem with childhood poverty.
Until a wide-sweeping solution is discovered, entities such as Umatilla-Morrow Head Start are essential. Far too many children rely on the free lunch program to find a midday meal. Without such programs, it is hard to understate the potential damage to young people in our great county.
The damage, of course, not only occurs now but manifests itself in the future. Afterall, it is hard to concentrate and be productive in any endeavor if you are wondering where your next meal is coming from.
The number of students who qualify for reduced or free lunch hovers near 60 percent in Umatilla County. That means the poverty-hunger issue here isn’t going to go away anytime soon.
That means all of us should find a way to help such organizations as Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. While most of us do not have access to a crystal ball where a solution to childhood poverty and hunger is readily available, we all have the capacity to volunteer or help in other ways.
Volunteering to help your community — in any form — is a special kind of civic virtue. Chances are, if you look closely at many local organizations you’ll see a core of volunteers who make it successful. Volunteering to help the Umatilla-Morrow Head Start or any other local group that provides a free lunch program during the summer is a noble act. Volunteering to help with a free lunch program also provides residents the opportunity to engage with young people in a positive way.
So if you have the opportunity, lend a hand. You won’t regret it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.