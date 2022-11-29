Pendleton’s volunteer nature was on full display at the Pendleton Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner when locals turned out to lend a hand, and we hope that kind of community commitment remains strong throughout the holidays.

Community efforts such as the one overseen by the Salvation Army augment and enrich a town in a way that is hard to surpass.

