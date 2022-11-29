Pendleton’s volunteer nature was on full display at the Pendleton Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner when locals turned out to lend a hand, and we hope that kind of community commitment remains strong throughout the holidays.
Community efforts such as the one overseen by the Salvation Army augment and enrich a town in a way that is hard to surpass.
Volunteer work also is one of the most concrete ways to help out the larger community and the results of the dinner show local residents are interested and committed to helping.
The holidays, of course, always place a sharp focus on helping those who are less fortunate in our community. That motivation to lend a hand says a whole lot about our community that should give every resident pause. What it says is Pendleton cares, it wants to help those who need a hand up and it will continue to make such endeavors a priority.
As we’ve pointed out before, the drive during the holidays to help those who need it should sustain itself throughout the year and that is always one of the region’s greatest challenges.
All politics and personal judgements aside, there is a great need for volunteers and for those who can help those in need throughout the year.
Food banks and food pantries need donations and help throughout the year, not just during the holidays. Those who are struggling to feed their families or need other types of assistance need it in the spring and summer and the fall — not just at Christmas.
There is no doubt that finding the time to volunteer can be a difficult one. Our lives are complicated and busy and finding a moment to help is often more of a challenge than one would expect.
Yet it is possible to be active in your community as the Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner illustrated clearly last week.
The dinner — and others like it across the county — also showed one of the best ways for someone to make a difference. It may not seem like much of a difference but in the bigger scheme of the town and the county it is a huge contribution.
The truth is the community requires volunteer help every day of every month every year. That kind of help translates into ordinary residents securing the ability to make a difference and help those who need assistance.
We hope more people will step forward to volunteer to help.
