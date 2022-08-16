A big shout out to the volunteers who made the Umatilla County Fair such a success this year.
More than 400 people converged on the fair to lend a hand, and Fair Manager Angie McNalley summed up their influence when she said the fair could not happen without them.
The volunteers run the gamut in terms of professions, and they are active throughout the year to help make the county event a success.
We’ve often used this space to call for more volunteerism in the community because we know how big a difference one or two or even a dozen people can make in their community.
The fair is a great example of what occurs when like-minded people get together and help out — not for monetary gain but to just set a positive example.
In this world we live in, we need more positive actions rather than fewer, so it is always heartening to see what occurs when volunteers arrive.
Volunteering to help your community — in such venues as the fair — is the best way to make a positive impact. But the fair isn’t the only place where local residents can help out. There are an array of causes and agencies and nonprofit organizations that could use assistance from volunteers.
The best thing about becoming a volunteer is how easy it is. That ease means someone can step into a volunteer spot and begin to make a difference immediately.
We frankly need more volunteers in our community. The need for assistance for a plethora of issues only grows with each passing month.
The Umatilla County Fair by almost any measure proved to be a rousing success. We think that is excellent because we believe in county fairs. They are a great gathering place every summer where children and adults can find entertainment and see the excellent work of those who are in FFA and 4H.
The volunteers make a difference, but without the great work of McNalley and her staff throughout the year the fair wouldn’t be what it is every year. McNalley and her group remain dedicated servants to the fair and that pays real dividends for the residents of Umatilla County. Without a successful fair our county would lose something essential and timeless.
Congratulations to all who made this year’s Umatilla County Fair an excellent success.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.