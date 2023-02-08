A recent meet-and-greet session for the next Boardman city manager is the right path for city leaders to take and such sessions always pay dividends in the future.
The meet-and-greet was held Feb. 2 and allowed candidates for the top city administrative job — Aaron Palmquist, Sharon Jakubowski Wolz and Elke Doom — to answer questions from the public, a key step for voters to determine who should lead their city.
While the city council will ultimately select the new city manager, the input of voters is crucial.
Boardman Mayor Paul Keefer said that city officials want input from city residents and that means voters secured a golden opportunity to deliver feedback.
Any time city leaders anywhere make a concerted effort to involve the public it’s a good thing. That’s because democracy only works well if all the principals — the elected and appointed leaders and voters — contribute to the process.
Meet-and-greet events such as the one sponsored by the Boardman City Council offer a critical snapshot of a candidate for voters. At such sessions, voters can ask questions, gather input and get a sense of who each candidate is and how they see the world.
Boardman is also fortunate in that it has three qualified candidates to choose from for the city manager position.
Finding the right fit for any job can be a challenge and it is certainly no easier for our elected leaders. They must take a leap of faith — as must anyone who runs a business and must hire employees — and sometimes that can be nerve-wracking. That’s why the participation of voters in such events is so important. Those who vote on city issues or pay for city services, are as invested in who is hired to be the new city manager as the elected leaders who must make the final decision on who fills the position.
Local government, local Democracy, often isn’t an easy gig. That is why it is so important, now and in the future, for voters to ensure that their voices are heard and they can interact with candidates for the city manager position.
Allowing the public to interact with the candidates for the city manager position is — and always has been — an excellent idea.
Such moves ensure that the final decision made by the city council will be on that takes into consideration the prevalent viewpoint of voters.
In the end, it is the voters that matter and therefore they should have input on such matters.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.