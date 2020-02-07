Politicians like to talk a lot.
Americans — voters — get that.
We all — perhaps subconsciously — take into account the role politicians play in our great experiment and understand that doing a lot of talking for an elected leader is often just part of the gig.
Yet voters need to listen when politicians start to pontificate and there is no better example of that premise than the recent remarks by Oregon Democratic Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick’s comments regarding the new cap-and-trade bill, Senate Bill 1530.
As many readers may know, a cabal of Democrats decided to once again lead the carbon emission limit one-trick pony out onto center stage during the current 35-day legislative session.
A bill with similar goals was put on ice during the last session and died an unceremonious death, after a walkout by Republican lawmakers in June 2019.
Opponents to the bill cite a range of problems with the proposed legislation and some Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, have proposed the carbon emission proposal be placed before voters for a final say.
Burdick told a group of reporters that the “new cap-and-trade bill was too complicated for voters to understand, and therefore the people shouldn’t be allowed to decide this issue at the ballot.”
If you just had to reread that statement again — to be absolute sure your eyes were not deceiving you — we understand.
Because such a statement is not only surprising but amazing in its implications.
Essentially the message sent is voters are stupid. That’s Oregon voters.
Burdick’s argument — such as it is — remains a prototype of electoral ignorance and is about as condescending an argument as one can possibly imagine.
Perhaps Burdick — and other lawmakers who seem to be confused — should be required to attend mandatory Civics 101 classes to understand how democracy works.
Democracy isn’t a closed arena where elected leaders are the final arbitrators of what is right and what isn’t or who deserves to be included and who does not.
Politicians work for the voters. In the end it is the people — not politicians — who have the final say in a democracy, and if we were on the sidelines regarding voter participation in the carbon emission limit plan we are not now.
Our lawmakers are going to waste a lot of time debating about this newest carbon emission limit plan so a specific political agenda can be shoved through to law. We urge legislators to remove the bill’s emergency clause, which would allow it to go into effect immediately.
That’s just not wise.
Voters, indeed, should have the final say on whether the state should adopt a carbon emission plan.
That’s because they’re not stupid.
