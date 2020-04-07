The COVID-19 virus outbreak changed a large swath of our daily routine here in Eastern Oregon and across the nation.
The governor’s “Stay at Home, Stay Healthy” initiative pushed many of us behind doors and away from our usual lifestyle. Yet the machinery of democracy continues, and that means most voters should not forget that in a very few short weeks ballots for the 2020 primary election will be arriving across the state. The COVID-19 virus has pretty much swarmed over the television and print media landscape, pushing out most other news. That isn’t unexpected — we face a global pandemic, after all — but we want to remind all voters that the upcoming primary election is important because of what is means for our democracy. Elections separate democracies from other forms of government and are a reminder to nations everywhere why the American form of democracy continues to thrive.
But elections will not mean much if the body politic doesn’t participate. It is important for all of us — despite the COVID-19 virus epidemic — to make every effort to participate and choose a candidate.
The election is important for another reason. As the COVID-19 virus rages across our great nation, taking time to study the candidates, review the issues and then make an informed decision is crucial to showing, despite the real challenges of the pandemic, we will not be cowed from our sacred public duty as Americans.
The election season is surely a strange one. Candidates are not holding rallies. They are not staging fundraisers. There are no debates that allow voters to hear and see candidates in action and listen to their answers to tough questions.
That makes the election an odd circumstance, but it really puts the impetus on voters to find out all they can about each candidate.
That means media outlets — including the East Oregonian — must ensure coverage is in-depth and insightful. At no other time in recent memory is the ability to disseminate information so important as now. We take on that charge with pleasure, and will do all we can to get as much information out as possible about each candidate in each race across our county.
Most of all, though, voters must play their part. Without engagement from voters the elections — any election — would be meaningless.
So, take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from COVID-19, keep abreast of news about the virus, but don’t forget to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.