Umatilla County voters apparently are going to receive a long run-up to the contested election for a seat on the board of commissioners.
That’s a good thing.
In a recent story in this newspaper, the race to fill George Murdock’s position on the board took centerstage. Susan Bower, Pendleton, and Cindy Timmons, Milton-Freewater, both kicked their campaigns into high gear. Bower especially appears to already be in full campaign mode.
The story outlined some of the candidates’ campaign spending, and while that is instructive in terms of setting an early theme for a race that will not culminate for seven months, the real key for voters is they will secure an opportunity to fully vet these two candidates. A third candidate, Alvin Young, also is in the mix for the soon-to-be-vacant commission seat.
The long run-up will be good news for voters because it will allow them — at least with the two of the candidates — to get acquainted with and understand their views on a broad range of subjects. Voters should have ample time to review and fact-check each candidate, to understand their platform and, if they feel it, disagree.
Bower and Timmons — though they might not realize it — are doing a great service to the voters of the county by gearing up their campaigns so early. The longer they are in the mix, the more they are visible and the more voters will know.
That’s never a bad thing in a democracy.
However, while Timmons and Bower — at least for now — are doing their part, the residents of the county, who can vote, will have to fulfill their role as well. That role means a certain degree of participation in what we call democracy. The role means asking questions — some of them hard — and seeking fair and reasoned answers.
Voters need to review everything they can on all the candidates and then make their own judgements after prudent thought.
That can be a difficult task as we all try to make our own livings and take care of our families. Yet, ignoring the election or the candidate until the ballot arrives in the mailbox isn’t going to help democracy. We must always strive to know more about our candidates — for any elected position — and hold them accountable.
A post on the county board of commissioners is a crucial one for a rural county in a rural part of Oregon. Voters must ensure the best person for the job gets elected.
