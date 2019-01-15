The world has changed since U.S. Rep. Greg Walden last held a public town hall in Oregon’s 2nd District. His world in particular.
It was the spring of 2017 and President Donald Trump’s inauguration was still sinking in. Walden, a seasoned representative who had faced no real pressure in his recent 10th campaign for the seat, was a high-ranking member of the Republican-led federal government, poised to fulfill campaign promises and policy goals as never before.
Town halls had been commonplace for Walden, who would knock out six or more in a stretch as he regularly checked in at each of the 20 counties in the expansive district. He would stand in front of school auditoriums and community centers, updating constituents on D.C. legislation and machinations, promising the good fight and taking questions from a generally congenial audience.
But as he returned to the district in 2017, he found a new tone among those audiences — open hostility, specifically regarding his support of the ill-fated American Health Care Act. In solidly conservative rural Oregon, opponents became vocal, pushing back loudly and persistently against attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Rightfully, they were concerned it would do serious damage to health coverage without offering a real solution.
Walden says his staff was verbally mistreated by protesters who were following an online playbook for disrupting the public gatherings. In response, with more than year before he was up for re-election, he stopped hosting them.
The AHCA failed to reach the president’s desk despite a majority in both chambers, but Walden’s support of it helped spark a vigorous campaign against him. Democrats began lining up for the right to challenge him, and voters selected Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the primary. As she toured the district, talking to whomever would listen, Walden did most of his campaigning on billboards and advertisements while meeting constituents behind closed doors.
He won in November with 56 percent of the vote — 16 points better than McLeod-Skinner, his narrowest win to date — but Republicans lost the House.
Now a new Democrat-controlled Congress has sworn in, the government has been shut down since before Christmas, and Walden has slated a series of town halls. Initially it included 16 counties, including Umatilla and Morrow, but he cut down the number of stops to make it back to to D.C. for House votes. He said in a release those town halls will be rescheduled.
As the federal shutdown has become the longest in history, with little prospect of resolution before his visit, Walden has said he intends to talk about his work on the opioid crisis, forest management and VA access.
While important, he should be prepared for other topics to rank higher in his constituents’ minds, specifically around the southern border. On Tuesday he voted against a short-term funding bill because he said it had no chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate or getting the signature of Trump. Earlier in the month he voted in favor of a bill to reopen parts of the government — citing closed offices and furloughed employees in his district — while voting against a separate bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security without money for a wall along the southern U.S. border.
The distinction may be important on the House floor, but it matters little among the federal workers unsure when they’ll return to work or constituents asking — for decades now — for meaningful immigration reform.
It’s a new world, and it’s uncertain how the balance of power will teeter in D.C. We’ve consistently re-elected Walden to represent our interests in this diverse district, and it’s about time he hands the microphone back to the voters and listens.
We’re hopeful the audience will make the most of the opportunity in meaningful dialogue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.