U.S. Rep. Greg Walden has become very good at walking a fine line during his town hall meetings in Eastern Oregon. A tightrope, even.
He is adept at reading the room, picking his steps to find a uniting message and staying on balance even as some constituents attempt to knock him off.
In 2017 he was questioned hard for his support of repealing the Affordable Care Act, an attempt that ultimately failed in the U.S. Senate. Now the pressure is coming from the other direction as he split with the Republican president and much of the party on the emergency wall declaration, a stand that also may ultimately fail. He admitted as much during the town hall in Hermiston on March 15.
In both cases, Walden has defended his position as being the best for the United States.
When it comes to President Trump’s emergency declaration to secure funding for a border wall, we commend Walden for his commitment to keeping executive powers in check. It’s a task we hope every member of the U.S. House takes seriously, though in general we see little appetite for it when the member’s party matches the president’s.
The resolution was to nullify the emergency declaration on the grounds that the funding hadn’t been approved or appropriated by Congress. As Walden put it, no one knows exactly where the funding will come from, and that’s not only bad policy but an ugly precedent.
Walden’s vote — along with 12 other Republicans in the House and 12 in the Senate — wasn’t enough to override Trump’s veto, which he delivered shortly before Walden spoke to the audience in Hermiston.
One constituent grilled Walden on why he would turn his back on the president. Walden was careful in his answer, but ultimately admitted he disagreed with the president and, frankly, the constituent.
Near the end of the meeting, another constituent stood up to tell Walden his explanation had changed his mind on the matter. Count that as a win for any politician.
Politics and personalities aside, we hope this clash drives change in executive power and privilege. It is imperative that presidents have the ability to make fast decisions in a true emergency, when Congress is not in session.
Trump failed to secure the funding when both the House and Senate were in Republican control. He again failed to secure the funding through negotiation with Democrats, even after a 35-day government shutdown. Testing his presidential powers is not a surprising move for Trump, who advocates for fewer checks on his power.
Congress must show resolve. No president should be allowed to go around the proper and democratic channels to further their pet beliefs, whether it’s border security, climate change, gun control or any other campaign promise.
