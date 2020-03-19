The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners’ decision Wednesday to declare a state of emergency in the county, coupled with the city of Pendleton’s decision on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in the city, should give readers an idea of just how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is.
The county’s decision makes it easier to allocate funding and allows its departments to prioritize purchasing from local businesses rather than prioritizing the cheapest option. The decision also closes Stafford-Hansell Building to the public and limits visits to the county courthouse by appointments only.
The city’s decision gives city manager Robb Corbett the authority to close all public facilities, and he told the city council on Tuesday that he planned to shut down most city buildings — including city hall — by Thursday.
The new mandate will also suspend shut-off notices for unpaid water bills and gives the city manager the authority to halt other city utility regulations.
The moves by both county and city are certainly drastic but, unfortunately, they are needed now.
The declarations shouldn’t be a shock, though. That’s because across the nation and the state, Americans are preparing for the worst while they hope for the best.
In a time such as this, it is easy to lose focus on what and who we are as Americans and as Oregonians. We are not descendent from fearful people, men and women who shied away from the difficult challenges of life. We are a nation that has consistently faced problems with historical ramifications that seemed, at least at first, to be insurmountable.
We weathered a similar situation to the COVID-19 crisis — the 1918 flu pandemic — fought and won two world wars and placed humans on the moon.
In short, we are a nation that can, and will, withstand this latest challenge. We will all be required to make sacrifices, just like our ancestors were forced to do during World War II, and we will all, in some ways, be touched by the pandemic.
Yet, we should all go forward with the understanding, and confident knowledge, that our nation is more than just a string of communities linked by a shared political ideal. We are a country of different creeds and races but one that, in a time of real crisis, can band together and make a real difference.
That’s why we call upon everyone to remember the unity of past national crises and to follow in the footsteps of those who came before us and overcame seemingly insurmountable challenges.
We have the ability to withstand any crisis as long as we band together, watch out for one another and remember that we are a great country with one of the greatest political systems the world has ever seen.
We didn’t foresee the crisis sparked by the COVID-19 virus, but together we will overpower this problem and be stronger for it.
