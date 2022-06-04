There’s a lot about Anneke Bloomfield’s story that is heart-wrenching but what remains an enduring theme is a simple motto: We can never forget.
Bloomfield, an outreach speaker for the Oregon Jewish Museum and Holocaust Education Center, talked this week at the Pendleton Public Library about her experience during World War II. Her Jewish family suffered under the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler when German army occupied her home country of the Netherlands in 1940.
Bloomfield recounted to a packed house unwarranted searches by Nazi soldiers, food shortages and sacrifice made by her mother and father as the family struggled to hide its Jewish heritage.
Bloomfield’s parents sent her away from their home three times in an effort to keep her safe and her father eventually became a member of the Dutch underground resistance movement.
Bloomfield’s experience as a young child trying to survive under the Nazi regime is a rich and poignant tale of courage and perseverance but it is even more important for the lessons it conveys.
The war, and the Nazi persecution, made a deep impact on Bloomfield and her siblings.
Bloomfield’s story is unique in the sense her persecution by the Nazi’s didn’t occur in one of the Hitler regimes death camps. Yet her tale of oppression should resonate, no matter where and how it occurred.
We need, frankly, more tales from individuals like Anneke Bloomfield. We need to remember that discrimination and oppression occur everywhere and if allowed to fester it impacts all of us.
We remain fortunate as a nation that we still understand that to preserve freedom we must make sacrifices that carry a degree of risk. That means sometimes putting our young men and women in harm’s way on distant shores. Fighting oppression should never carry an expiration date and we must ensure stories like Bloomfield’s are not forgotten nor dismissed.
Her story is a compelling narrative but it remains also a cautionary account about how oppression can bloom even within the most seemingly civilized societies and grow into a cancer that injures all who encounter it.
We must, as a nation, never forget in this critical moment in history we classify memories such as Bloomfield’s as tools to help us to fight oppression in the future.
