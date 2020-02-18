Selfless sacrifice isn’t common, but during the recent flooding across the county, numerous agencies and people stepped up to help in an uncommon way.
Gov. Kate Brown recognized citizen-soldiers Friday from Pendleton’s 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation for their great work rescuing people during the flood disaster. The governor arrived at Pendleton’s Oregon National Guard aviation facility and handed out medals to nine Guardsmen for their heroic efforts.
Brown’s recognition of the Guardsmen was not only fitting but also a way to highlight a great group of men and women who, for the most part, fly under the collective radar of our community. We see police and fire department personnel at work on a regular basis. We do not often see, unless we hear the familiar sound of helicopters and look to the sky, the men and women of the aviation unit. They hover in the background, doing their jobs, completing their training and, when the nation or state calls, they appear and do their jobs. Yet, they do their jobs in a very professional and precise way.
The work of the aviation unit and the recognition of its members for their service underscores the often-overlooked role of the National Guard in Oregon as a whole. For the most part, the work of the Oregon Army National Guard or the Air National Guard happens far from the eye of the public, but their role is critical to our state and nation.
The National Guard is a unique organization as its role is a dual one. On one hand, the Guard serves its state and the communities across Oregon. On the other, the Guard stands ready as a massive reserve force that is fully integrated now in our nation’s defense.
Throughout the war on terror, Guard units from across the nation — including Oregon — logged multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. These homegrown citizen-soldier outfits changed from their civilian occupations and into uniform and served in war zones.
That is how the founders wanted it, and it is a system that has survived and thrived for more than 200 years.
The men and women of the aviation unit represent all that is good and logical about the Guard. They live and work near their hometowns, and they are ready when disaster strikes to lend a hand.
Yet, they are also ready to deploy to a foreign shore in defense of our nation.
We owe them all a great debt of gratitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.