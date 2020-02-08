This is space is normally devoted to our weekly Tips and Kicks editorial in which we alternately salute the good and point out the bad of the weekly news cycle. This week, however, we see nothing but the good in our fellow man in the wake of some devastating local flooding.
It is truly heartening in a time of crisis to see the community pull together to help one another.
That was the clear case Thursday and Friday as the Umatilla River spilled from its banks all across Umatilla County and forced residents to flee their homes. It was also the case as neighbors helped neighbors in Pendleton, Weston, Thorn Hollow, Echo and a dozen other locations around the county impacted by rising floodwaters.
Police and fire personnel acted fast to help, and then many community organizations stepped up to provide assistance.
The Pendleton Convention Center opened as an emergency shelter operated by the American Red Cross, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation opened its Cmutypama Warming Station for evacuees as well. The Pendleton Salvation Army is offering vouchers for shoes, clothing and blankets to those who were forced to evacuate their flooded homes. Echo School is sheltering displaced residents on the west side of Umatilla County and Echo Community Church is offering breakfast, lunch and dinner to anyone who needs fed.
Large national organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army prove invaluable during such times of crisis. They have the infrastructure and know-how to meet the challenge. But it is often the smaller acts of kindness by everyday residents helping one another that may go unnoticed in times of trouble.
Responding to calls on social media, residents in the Athena and Weston area mobilized to fill and stack sand bags in order to prevent further flooding in their towns. Neighbors in the rural Thorn Hollow community did what they could to rescue an elderly couple before use of a military helicopter became necessary.
Countless other individuals — too many to name here — have also stepped up and offered to lend a helping hand. That says a whole lot about the kind of communities we live in and the people who live here.
It’s unfortunate that we often don’t realize how many truly dedicated people live in our community until disaster strikes. But in the bigger picture, the work of so many people and agencies over the past two days illustrates that our neighbors do truly care and quickly step up to help when necessary.
The floodwaters will recede. However, the fact that members of our community and the agencies we depend on chipped into help quickly Thursday is a memory that should not soon fade away. Instead, that assistance and that dedication will be a signpost into the future that shows the people of Umatilla County are willing to make a difference during a crisis and provide help when help is needed.
We’re all in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.