Bill Koskela returns to the cab of his truck to pull it out of a washed-out road in Thorn Hollow on Thursday afternoon. Koskela had been using the truck to anchor a boat for an attempted rescue mission when the Umatilla River rose and started sliding the truck. Koskela was able to drive free of the incident while those involved in the rescue attempt were stranded for hours awaiting the arrival of a Black Hawk helicopter from Salem before being flown to safety.