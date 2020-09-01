Here is something of a change — a protest march didn’t descend into chaos, fisticuffs or gunshots in Pendleton on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Used to be a peaceful protest wouldn’t even edge the needle of public consciousness, but nowadays, such nonviolent expressions are uncommon.
While there was a definite sense of anger during the Pendleton Black Lives Matter march on Aug. 29, there were no explosions of violence, a signal that at least here in the heartland, people can still voice differing opinions without throwing fists, popping off gunshots or running to burn down the nearest building.
Truth is, the violent marches and demonstrations across the nation over the past few months have done more to take away from the important matter of police brutality and race relations in the country. In a real sense, the violent explosions of anger and frustration have diminished the main issues.
Instead of protests being about a noble cause to bring awareness to race relations and stopping police brutality, the protest marches themselves have become the focus. Burning down buildings and shooting people isn’t going to solve our serious national problems. In short, when buildings are burned down and people are beaten or shot, the body politic stops listening.
That isn’t the way we are going to solve our national issues. And there are serious, serious problems this nation must deal with. Police brutality, inequality, poverty and income disparities are challenges that undermine our democracy. We tend to forget that we are not descended from fearful men but from people who created a whole new nation out of thin air.
The actual protests should never be the focal point of an issue. Protests should be a way to highlight a social injustice, a way for the people to redress their grievances and to seek answers. The right to peaceably assemble is a guaranteed right in our Constitution, as it should be.
The Aug. 29 march was a classic example of members of the body politic convening to air their grievances and to splash attention to race relations in this nation. Violence did not mar this event and therefore people listened. The voices of protest — on either side of the political fence — were heard. No one was shot. The assembly ended as it began, peaceably.
We should expect and laud peaceful protests. That is, really, an American way. It is when such protests become violent and disruptive that the overall aim is lost. Then people stop listening.
