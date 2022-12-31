Eastern Oregon as a region and Umatilla and Morrow counties have to do more to entice lawmakers from the western side of the state to visit and learn about our unique culture and way of life.
That was why the visit by Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, at the end of last month, was so notable.
Rayfield met with education leaders in Hermiston and Umatilla, city managers, officials at the Umatilla Electric Cooperative and then went on a tour of the Columbia Development Authority. He also convened with county commissioners from Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla and Wasco counties, along with leaders from several small area towns.
The visit by Rayfield was important because it gives a legislator from the western side of the state a view of our little piece of Oregon. More of that kind of interaction needs to occur.
That’s because there is a widening rural-urban — some would say, eastern-western Oregon — gap in our state.
The gulf can trace its existence to a wide array of different elements, all of them complicated and each one defying an easy answer.
Obviously, there is a wide political gap between Eastern Oregon and some other parts of the state and while that can be chalked up to just plain Democracy, we can’t afford to ignore the gulf.
While we in Eastern Oregon live in an area with a diverse climate and terrain we are, in the end, still Oregonians.
Over the past few years, there has been much more focus on what divides us as a state and a nation than the behaviors and traditions that unite us.
Much of that perception is rooted in ignorance and blind obedience to lunatic-fringe dogma, but one way to battle such notions is through communication and familiarity.
Rayfield is clearly in a minority in Eastern Oregon but he traveled over to our part of the state to get a sense of the area. Such trips by legislators from other sections of Oregon to our area pay off in terms of providing information and a clear view of what our challenges are.
To move ahead into an era of prosperity, those who make the key decisions in Salem, our legislators, must be familiar with the obstacles we face in Eastern Oregon. Our local political establishment — elected representatives, senators and county commissioners — must do more to help bring Western Oregon lawmakers to our area on a regular basis.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.