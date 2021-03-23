Data accumulated by Umatilla County Health Department recently showed area Hispanic residents made up a disproportionately high number of COVID cases during the past year, raising troubling questions about the response to the pandemic.
And while the statistics are sobering and there appear to be specific reasons as to why the Hispanic community was hit so hard, the real question now is — where do we go from here?
Residents who listed Hispanic ethnicity made up 41% of the county’s total COVID-19 cases last year. That’s compared with 34% of cases among non-Hispanic residents. The county’s Hispanic population also tested positive for the virus at a rate three times higher than non-Hispanic residents last year.
County leaders reported for months the county’s Hispanic and Latino population was hit hard by the virus, but proved to be hesitant to release the data because of a fear a stigma would be created. While that rationale is noble, it is hardly in line with total transparency and flies in the face of what matters most in a democracy — the truth.
If data is collected by agencies and individuals supported by taxpayer dollars it should be released as soon as possible. There isn’t a counterargument. Not a fear of stigma or some other justification. The public has a right to know all there is to know during a pandemic. But that hasn’t happened on a regular basis, either at the federal level or the state level.
The state often points to its vast array of COVID-19 dashboards on the Oregon Health Authority website as a panacea in transparency, but there have been times in the past where information — especially about specific ethnic groups and COVID-19 — was hidden.
Which brings us back to the high rate of COVID-19 infection among Hispanics and the key question — where do we go from here?
What the public needs to know is what processes or procedures is the state and the county going to create to address this challenge? When will they enact these procedures? The public needs to see a very detailed plan about how our elected leaders and other state and county agencies are going to solve this issue.
The Hispanic and Latino community is a key part of our success as a region. They are us. So, we know the how and the why, but we don’t know what the solution will be. Let’s work together to find out.
