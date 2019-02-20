“Climate change is real,” reads the opening line of a recent op-ed penned by U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and two fellow Republican congressmen. It was repeated by Walden during his town hall Monday in Boardman.
It’s a declaration most Republicans are now willing to endorse, though with varying levels of commitment. To his credit, Walden began publicly affirming the reality of climate change more than a decade ago.
Others have been slower to come to the table, a reluctance exacerbated by President Trump’s purposefully foolhardy treatment of the dangers, where global warming could be called in to save the day after a frigidly cold weekend in the Midwest. It’s a joke he’s repeated on Twitter in the past.
But more concerning is Trump’s assertion that intelligent people like himself aren’t necessarily “believers.” His lack of belief — as if it were a matter of faith and not science — runs counter to reports from every federal agency. And because Trumpism requires unwavering commitment, many have been unwilling to take that step.
Walden goes on in the op-ed to pick at the Green New Deal, a rough plan by House Democrats to take a big swing at climate change by forcing major reform across government and industry. As we addressed in this space yesterday, there are problems with the plan that would do more harm than good to agriculture in particular if implemented as prescribed. It’s a solid reason to have an elected and diverse body creating policy rather than a central administration.
But we have to say, we’re wary of Walden’s broad claim that Republicans have a better solution to climate change than Democrats. It’s hard to fathom that a party still coming to terms with the fact that the climate is changing should be trusted to lead the way on innovation to mitigate the effects and prepare for the impact.
Walden took questions on climate change at both the public and private venues on Monday. At the open meeting in Boardman, a resident of The Dalles pushed the representative on why he hadn’t done more while chairing the Energy and Commerce Committee to address the topic.
Walden wasn’t silent during his term as the chair, nor at the town hall. He held hearings on modernizing energy infrastructure and the impact of wildfire smoke.
Energy production is an area where Republicans and Democrats should be able to find common ground. As Walden rightfully pointed out, “We helped create this mess, we should help clean it up.”
That will come only from purposeful collaboration. It also takes the realization that the situation is dire — that we are living in the realities of climate change now, and our best hope is a bold plan developed from meaningful work of those committee meetings and not grandstanding.
