U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said it best last weekend when he arrived to view the damage caused by the flooding of the Umatilla and Walla Walla rivers.
“We’re 3,000 miles from D.C., so a lot of times folks feel like D.C. might as well be Mars,” Wyden said. “And I understand that. So, it’s my job to kind of shorten the distance and cut through the red tape.”
Wyden’s statement essentially says it all, but what should be of lasting impact to residents is the fact that the Oregon Democratic senator did, indeed, leave Washington, D.C., and travel to the local area.
Did Wyden arrive with bags of cash to hand out to residents impacted by the floods? Of course not. That’s not really the point. Wyden’s presence and his sizable influence in the halls of the U.S. Congress can, and often do, translate into real political gold when it comes to finding a way to help his constituents, especially in the aftermath of a serious disaster.
The fact is Wyden didn’t really have to come to Umatilla County. As a Democrat, he won’t be able to count on a sizable number of votes from a staunchly Republican stronghold, such as Eastern Oregon.
But Wyden has always maintained that when it comes to voters, party lines are not as important as some would believe. His outlook has consistently focused on the fact that he isn’t a Democrat or a Republican but an Oregon senator. Not long ago, Wyden spearheaded an effort to reach a landmark compromise between environmentalists and ranchers in remote Malheur County regarding federal lands. He didn’t help ink the deal as a Democrat or Republican but as a senator elected by Oregonians to serve their best interests. The compromise — still somewhat of a work in progress — was considered by many to be a mission impossible. Yet, after months of work, two sides that are typically bitterly divided found a way to move ahead.
While many lawmakers like to tout their commitment to voters — and certainly most often do prove their allegiance to their continents — Wyden’s track record shows he has consistently sought to gather input from Oregonians and to step up and help as much as he can when he can.
In a real sense, Wyden doesn’t need to make wide sweeping proclamations about policy decisions. That’s because, when it counts, he shows up and tries to help. He doesn’t see red or blue but fellow Oregonians.
