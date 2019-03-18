In the wake of Friday’s horrific massacre in which 50 mosque worshippers were slaughtered by a gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand, social media exploded almost immediately with theories and opinions about who was ultimately to blame for the carnage.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that a suspect, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, an Australian citizen, has been charged with murder and will be tried in New Zealand. He could also face additional terrorism charges.
The prime minister immediately seemed to blame her nation’s laws. “There will be changes to our gun laws,” said Arden, who has directed the nation’s attorney general to explore the possibility of banning all semi-automatic weapons.
Even though the crime took place on the opposite side of the planet from America, some could not resist the urge to blame the past rhetoric of President Donald Trump for creating an environment in which white nationalism/white supremacy could flourish. The alleged shooter published a racist manifesto and appears to have been influenced by social media. At least one prominent American Muslim leader and several media commentators attempted to place the blame at Trump’s feet for not being tougher on white nationalism and racism in the U.S.
Some blamed the idea of a monolithic worldwide white supremacy movement. In a commentary for The Daily Beast, Christopher Dickey wrote, “Tarrant may have been a lone shooter when he slaughtered 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday, but he was not a ‘lone wolf.’ He was part of a much wider movement that is every bit as extensive as Al Qaeda was when it attacked the United States in 2001, and potentially much more dangerous to the future of Western democracies.”
Australian Sen. Fraser Anning wrote a letter after the New Zealand attack that appears to blame the victims. He came under harsh criticism for writing and tweeting, among other things, “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?” For his less than sensitive candor, Mr. Anning was rewarded with a raw egg crushed over his head by a young man during a weekend press conference.
Back in the U.S., a young woman confronted a pregnant Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, for recently pointing out the anti-Semitic remarks of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn). The accuser, who appeared to be wearing a Bernie Sanders-inspired T-shirt, blasted Ms. Clinton for allegedly fomenting violence against Muslims because of her remarks.
These are just a sampling of the highlights (lowlights?) of the blame game that erupted mere hours after the crime was committed. Just days after the fact, there appears to be no limit to the amount of blame being cast about for either religious, political or social purposes. Fingers have been pointed at “the others” and harsh words have been exchanged.
We should all be wary of these shameless blame merchants who attempt to spin the tragedy of others into their own myopic narratives.
This may be the unfortunate result of, if not the primary motive behind, this type of brutal, premeditated killing — to set one group against another: Christians against Muslims, white skin against brown skin, right-wing politics against left wing politics.
We should all fight against this primal urge to blame the “other” and respond in kind, which would only serve to perpetuate the cycle of violence. For now, it is enough to mourn the dead and seek justice against the known suspect — the man who actually planned and perpetrated this horrific crime.
Regardless of his political leanings, social media diet, or personal racial bias, he is ultimately the one who is legally and morally responsible for his own actions.
