Atip of the hat to Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, for bringing a package of four wildfire bills to address problems and oversights in his expansive district.
While the term “wildfire” may conjure up images of vast forests ablaze, the Substation Fire in the sparse ranges of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties last summer was for a time the largest in the country. Thousands of acres of wheat were destroyed and a firefighter trying to head off the fire was killed.
The bills as a group give farmers assurance they won’t be held liable for incidental property damage while fighting fires, move 400,000 acres of no-man’s land into the state fire marshal’s jurisdiction and give firefighters more support and flexibility when fighting rangeland fires.
The Legislative session begins Monday and will likely roll all the way into fire season. We saw first-hand how destructive and deadly these range fires can be, and hope this important legislation passes.
We’ll be watching Senate bills 290, 291, 292 and 311 closely.
A kick in the pants to the raft of proposed bills seeking to limit public access to public records.
In a summary released by the Office of the Oregon Public Records Advocate, there are 43 bills related to public records and 33 add exemptions, restrictions and prohibitions to current law.
The most egregious is Senate Bill 609, sponsored by Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, which adds a requirement that any requester of a public record must state how they intend to use it. Frankly, that’s not the concern of a public agency when asked to release a document that already belongs to the public.
The other exemptions pertain to a wide variety of disclosures, from email addresses to complaints to bid proposals. As a whole, they add to the Swiss cheese nature of Oregon’s public records law.
There are some helpful bills, for journalists and non-journalists alike. Two bills sponsored by Secretary of State Dennis Richardson aim to make spending by state agencies more transparent and prohibit public business from being done on private e-mail. Another pair by Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie, cut the cost of record request fees in half for members of the media and add potential penalties for public agencies that respond with “undue delay” to requests.
Any steps to limit access to the public’s records must be viewed with a highly critical eye, while giving the public more power to obtain their records should be championed.
A tip of the hat to the community effort to get funding for the Umatilla County Jail.
As Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, pointed out, it’s not just a Pendleton issue, or even just a Umatilla County issue. The jail is used to house inmates from neighboring Morrow and nearby Wallowa counties, and as it’s currently designed there’s not enough room for intake or to properly deal with people in mental health crisis.
Legislators, county leaders, the sheriff and other community groups are putting their collective voice together to make a pitch for the $1.6 million needed for the upgrade.
We’ve added our voice to that effort in the past, and are glad to do it again.
