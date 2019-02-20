A few comments and questions on lowering the voting age to 16: Why, what an excellent idea. The very thing we need is to enfranchise tens of thousands more people who get much of their information from social media and can be counted on to vote based on emotion and the fad of the moment. Isn’t there a big enough surplus of such voters now?
Did allowing 18-year-olds to vote do anything good for the state? “Why can I drive like an adult”; that might not be the best talking point that could be used — check out the accident statistics by age group. “[P]ay taxes like an adult”; if you work, you’re going to pay taxes; age has nothing to do with it. “[B]e charged and sentenced like an adult”; be honest — excepting very serious crimes, this happens seldom, if ever.
People, ask yourselves: “Did you make wise choices about anything when you were 16?”
John Kaufman
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.