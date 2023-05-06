The two avenues being suggested by Pendleton City Council members to fill empty storefronts in the downtown area. The carrots to attract new businesses or a “big stick” to punish building owners for not remodeling their buildings or offering cheaper rent.
After years of providing carrots to entice entrepreneurs to Main Street and challenge Walmart or other internet giants such as Amazon, city management has continually failed to recognize that the ability to be competitive just isn’t there. Until all the housing that’s planned by city management is completed and filled with workers they claim are employed here but reside elsewhere, the customer base will not be adequate to support significant retail growth. The potential for a return on investment is just not presently here.
The idea of subsidizing the Downtown Association and Chamber of Commerce to achieve the goal of reinvigorating the downtown area just hasn’t worked. Their use of city funding for marketing has been the primary tool to fill empty store fronts. However, results have been sketchy. For every new business created there’s been one or two that closes. These subsidies rob Peter to pay Paul and that has not proven to be a long term solution. In this case, maintenance of streets and sidewalks continues to suffer and of course the condition of the Edwards Apartments though not in the immediate downtown area remains as one of Pendleton’s most notorious eyesores and a very visible example of city hall’s failure to address an issue that effects much of Pendleton — urban blight.
The problem with carrots is they need replanting annually, and city management, try as it might, can ill afford to subsidize business ventures year after year. Use of the “stick” usually ends in an expensive court battle. Perhaps it’s up to the sole Main Street business owner on the council to step up and offer his fellow councilor’s some sound business advice.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
