The two avenues being suggested by Pendleton City Council members to fill empty storefronts in the downtown area. The carrots to attract new businesses or a “big stick” to punish building owners for not remodeling their buildings or offering cheaper rent.

After years of providing carrots to entice entrepreneurs to Main Street and challenge Walmart or other internet giants such as Amazon, city management has continually failed to recognize that the ability to be competitive just isn’t there. Until all the housing that’s planned by city management is completed and filled with workers they claim are employed here but reside elsewhere, the customer base will not be adequate to support significant retail growth. The potential for a return on investment is just not presently here.

